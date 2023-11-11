Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 229.9% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the October 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 842,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,001,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 266,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 344,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 155,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $15.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.