Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $73.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

