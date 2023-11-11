Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $73.61.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.