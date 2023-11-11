Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 2.6%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46). 517,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 304,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -264.29 and a beta of 2.74.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

