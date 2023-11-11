Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.40.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.69%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $111,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.