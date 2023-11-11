iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.