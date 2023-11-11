iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

