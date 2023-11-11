iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.