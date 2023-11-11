iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 101,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

