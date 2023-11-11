iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,552,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IWY stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.31 and a 52 week high of $165.41.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.