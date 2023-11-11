iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

IVE stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

