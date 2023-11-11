iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IFRA opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

