iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IHI opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

