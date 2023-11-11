iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

