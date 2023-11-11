Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

