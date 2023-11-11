Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after buying an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

