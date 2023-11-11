Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFG opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

