Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

TT stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.31. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $226.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

