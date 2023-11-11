Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,193 shares of company stock worth $31,866,717. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

