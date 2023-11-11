Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PXD opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $262.42. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

