Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

