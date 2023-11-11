Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $205.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.