Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $89,331,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $77,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 11.7 %

DEO opened at $141.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

