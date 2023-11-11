Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $137.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

