Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Kellanova by 202.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4 %

K stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

