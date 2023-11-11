Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VYM stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.