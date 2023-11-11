Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $721,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.