Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

