Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

