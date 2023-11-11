Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

