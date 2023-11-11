Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Celanese Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $118.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

