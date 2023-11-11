James Kao Buys 2,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 169.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 36.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

