Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.03. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 463.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,217,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

