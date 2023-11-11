Jeffrey J. Vorholt Purchases 1,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of ATSG stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Transport Services Group
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.