Jeffrey J. Vorholt Purchases 1,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.