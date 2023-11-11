Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.