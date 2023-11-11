JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $3.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.03.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $3.87 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

