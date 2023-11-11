JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $39.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVMD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of RVMD opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $64,498.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $64,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock worth $4,547,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

