JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLC. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB cut Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$37.00 price target on Stelco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.39.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$42.45 on Friday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

