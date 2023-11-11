JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $103.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

HLNE stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In related news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

