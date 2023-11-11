Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 5226250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

JLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £137 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

