Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading 0% Higher

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $78.12. 186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

