Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 14,573 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $226,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

