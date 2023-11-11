Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,542 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

