Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,280,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $445.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.