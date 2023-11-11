Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

