Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,341,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after buying an additional 504,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.65 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.