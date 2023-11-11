Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 14,346 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

