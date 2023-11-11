Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 30,682 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

