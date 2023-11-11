Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UBER. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

