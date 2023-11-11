Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

