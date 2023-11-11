Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

